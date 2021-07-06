🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Karen Turkington, 52, who died after city firefighters responded to a fire inside an apartment building on West River Street Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross.

Firefighters responded to West River Apartments for a blaze on the sixth floor at about 8 p.m. The building contains 25 apartment units.

Turkington resided on the sixth floor. She was carried by firefighters from the sixth floor and taken to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A state police deputy fire marshal is assisting the city fire inspector into the cause of the blaze.