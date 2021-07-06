🔊 Listen to this

Pat Kernan is here with our P.M. Update: Former Luzerne County Children and Youth Director Joanne Van Saun has been charged with failing to investigate hundreds of reports of child abuse and neglect and covering up the cases with false reports, according to documents filed in Dauphin County. Jennifer Learn-Andes and our team have the story. Also: Ed Lewis tells us about a heroic local teen, pizza in the TL Test Kitchen and more.