Aciukewicz will remain in his role while board recruits his successor

PLAINS TWP. — CASA of Luzerne County Executive Director John Aciukewicz, Esq. has announced his intention to retire from his position with the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children program, according to a statement released by CASA on Tuesday.

He will remain inhis role while the CASA Board of Directors recruits his successor.

According to the release:

Aciukewicz served on the steering committee which brought CASA to Luzerne County 10 years ago, served as president of the board of directors from 2013 to June 2016, and was named executive director in October 2016.

During his tenure, CASA achieved financial stability through the generous and sustained support by community donors and increased its number of volunteer advocates. The program currently provides volunteer court appointed advocates for a record 75 children, and the past fiscal year was CASA’s most successful to date in fundraising efforts.

“Given this strong foundation, I feel the time is right for a new leader to take CASA into its next phase of growth and change,” Aciukewicz said. “I look forward to exploring new professional and personal opportunities.”

“The board of directors is grateful to John for his dedication and commitment to CASA as evidenced by his decade of exemplary service to the organization and our community,” said Cheryl Connolly, President of CASA’s Board of Directors. “He has built a strong foundation for CASA in raising resources and awareness for our mission of recruiting and training community volunteer advocates and growing a dedicated team of employees to serve children in need.”

A graduate of Gettysburg College and the Dickinson School of Law, Aciukewicz was a practicing attorney for more than 30 years before becoming CASA’s executive director. He serves as a member of the advisory board for Mercy Services in Wilkes-Barre and is a past member of the Mercy Consultation Center in Dallas.

“John has a long history of community service, and is to be commended for redirecting his attention to helping abused and neglected foster children throughout Luzerne County,” Connolly said.

The board will promptly begin its search for a new executive director.

CASA of Luzerne County seeks to provide a qualified and compassionate volunteer advocate to every abused and neglected child in Luzerne County to ensure their right to a safe, nurturing, and permanent home is met.

Currently, more than 500 Luzerne County children are in foster care. Please call the CASA office at (570) 855- 2247 or visit luzernecasa.org to learn more.

CASA of Luzerne County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.