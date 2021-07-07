By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Wilkes-Barre rescue workers prepare at the Nesbitt Park boat launch, waiting for a potential drifting boat to end up in the city. Patrick Kernan | Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre rescue workers prepare at the Nesbitt Park boat launch, waiting for a potential drifting boat to end up in the city.

Patrick Kernan | Times Leader

<p>Another look at the response on Tuesday evening.</p> <p>Patrick Kernan | Times Leader</p>

Another look at the response on Tuesday evening.

Patrick Kernan | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Numerous departments were engaged in a rescue effort after reports of a disabled boat with a passenger on the Susquehanna River.

Details were slim as of press time, but some reports suggest that the boat may have gone adrift from Duryea or perhaps even further north.

Numerous municipalities responded to the rescue effort, which was still ongoing as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, including as far south as Wilkes-Barre at the Nesbitt Park boat launch.