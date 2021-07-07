🔊 Listen to this

The SPCA of Luzerne County is the latest area nonprofit to be awarded $1,000 in the Times Leader Media Group’s TL Cares program.

Todd Hevner, executive director of the SPCA of Luzerne County, was presented a check Tuesday by Times Leader Publisher Mike Murray and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kerry Miscavage. The SPCA was selected by Edmund Pendock, the seventh weekly $1,000 winner in the program.

“It was pretty exciting news,” Hevner said.

Hevner said the money will be put to good use.

“It’s going to help with the animals at the SPCA,” he said, “from veterinary care to food to assisting with enrichment activities for our dogs and cats.”

Hevner said that while the SPCA gets some funding from grants and contracts with local municipalities, “the bulk comes from the kindness of the community we serve.”

Hevner added that the organization currently has about 55 dogs and 150 cats available for adoption.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, The Times Leader will pick one lucky award winner to receive $25,000. For more information on the TL Cares program, go to timesleader.com/enter.

SPCA of Luzerne County

Founded: 1957

Location: 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre

Mission: The SPCA of Luzerne County uplifts our community by providing compassion, comfort, and care to domestic companion animals through education, advocacy, protection and a shelter/adoption program.

To donate: Go to www.spcaluzernecounty.org for more information and to support the SPCA.