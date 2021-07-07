🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Fourth of July fireworks caused at least three fires in Wilkes-Barre over the holiday weekend, with one family being displaced from their home.

According to a release from the office of Mayor George Brown, the worst of the fires occurred at the double-block home of 104-106 Westminster St., leaving a large family without a home.

The release says the occupants were getting ready for bed when they head a loud bang, noticing that something had hit their home. Soon, a neighbor alerted them that their house was on fire.

The house received heavy fire damage to the rear of the property, with Wilkes-Barre City fire crews taking nearly two hours to extinguish the fire.

Four children and four adults have been displaced by the fire. A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money for the family, organized by a Facebook user names Theresa Ide who posted that the mother of the family is her sister.

Additionally, the mayor’s office said it also needed to respond to a porch fire at 92 North Sherman St., with large amounts of firework debris nearby. This fire did not spread inside.

Crews were also called to 263 Eastview Drive for discharged fireworks that had been discarded in a garbage bag outside the house.