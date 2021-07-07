🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Federal authorities said a Kingston man, convicted of a prior felony charge, illegally possessed a firearm.

A criminal complaint was filed against Ahmyr Younger, 19, for allegedly having a 9mm handgun in his possession on June 30. Younger waived a detention hearing and was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Saporito Jr. in Wilkes-Barre held in federal custody.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Bruce Brandler said the case is being prosecuted under the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the federal case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Camoni is prosecuting the case.

Last year Younger pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court to carrying a firearm without a license. Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Younger on March 30 of this year to six months in prison to be followed by two years probation.

The county case stemmed from Younger’s arrest in May 2020 by Wilkes-Barre police in connection with the reports of gunfire in the area of Carey Avenue and Susquehanna Street. Police apprehended Younger and a male juvenile and recovered a handgun, shell casings for a 9mm firearm, heroin and methamphetamine.