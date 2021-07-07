Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
PLAINS TWP. — Two children who were found unresponsive in a pool in Plains Township on Monday have died, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told the Times Leader on Tuesday.
The news comes after the boys, ages 6 and 3, were found unresponsive in a pool on the 100 block of South River Street at around 6 p.m. on Monday.
The investigation remains ongoing.