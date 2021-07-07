Charles Joseph Chisarick was arrested earlier this year on allegations he severely injured a 2-year-old boy

PITTSTON — A man from Pittston was jailed without bail after city police arrested him on allegations he banged on a woman’s door early Wednesday morning.

Charles Joseph Chisarick, 43, of Searle Street, was deemed a danger to the community by Plains Township District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo who arraigned him on a misdemeanor simple assault charge in Luzerne County Central Court.

Chisarick was free on bail involving two assault related cases, including injuring a 2-year-old boy who suffered whiplash-like injuries earlier this year, when he repeatedly banged on the door of a woman’s residence at about 1:30 a.m., according to court records.

The woman told police she feared Chisarick who refused to stop banging the door, court records say.

Police located Chisarick wearing only shorts in front of the woman’s residence.

Court records say police Chisarick was released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on April 16 when he posted $110,000 bail through a bail bondsman on two separate assault related cases.

Police in Pittston arrested Chisarick April 15 accusing him of shaking a 2-year-old boy while caring for the toddler at his residence on Feb. 27, court records say.

According to court records:

The toddler was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with injuries being listed as “near fatal,” as doctors believed the injuries occurred as a result of child abuse.

Chisarick told hospital staff he was getting ready to bathe the boy when the toddler suddenly became stiff and fell over in a seizure.

A Geisinger doctor evaluated the toddler believing the boy’s brain trauma was inconsistent with a standing fall, and appeared more consistent with whiplash.

During an interview with police, Chisarick claimed he was feeding the boy when the toddler vomited, leading him to give the boy a bath. He claimed to have seen the boy fall from a tub and begin to seize, court records say.

The toddler suffered a stroke, injuries to both eyes, spine and neck, according to court records.

Chisarick is facing aggravated assault, simple assault and child endangerment charges stemming from his April 15 arrest.