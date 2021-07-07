🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough dismissed a luring a child charge against Dewey stemming from his 2019 arrest when he allegedly attempted to persuade a then 16-year-old to his apartment.

KINGSTON — Police arrested a man they allege lured a 14-year-old boy into his apartment under a ruse of helping to carry groceries on Sunday.

George Willis Dewey III, 61, of Schuyler Avenue, Kingston, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Spaguolo on charges of luring a child and corruption of minors. Dewey was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Spagnuolo deemed him a danger to the community.

Dewey is listed as a sexual offender on the state police Megan’s Law website, required to register his address for 10 years.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on June 3 dismissed a similar charge, luring a child, against Dewey finding him incompetent to stand trial.

In that case, Kingston police arrested Dewey when he allegedly attempted to lure a then 16-year-old boy to his apartment under the disguise to help move furniture in May 2019. Dewey met the boy inside a Hoyt Library restroom, court records say.

Dewey was arrested in June 2019 on the child luring charge. As the case progressed through the courts, Dewey underwent psychiatric examinations and spent time at a mental health facility until Vough dismissed the charge last month.

In the recent case, police allege he encountered a 14-year-old boy he asked to help carry groceries because his feet “were bad,” according to the criminal complaint.

When the boy entered Dewey’s apartment, he spotted a pornographic magazine depicting a nude man. Dewey asked the teen if he was gay or straight, and touched the boy’s hand as he placed a grocery bag on a counter, the complaint says.

Dewey allegedly gave the boy a wallet and a bag of turkey, and told the boy he was welcomed back to his apartment but to knock three times. The boy discarded the turkey fearing the food was laced and advised his father, who called authorities.

When an officer went to Dewey’s apartment, he talked about working for the FBI and was a banker, and believed he was set up.

Dewey was convicted in 2013 of luring a child, according to the state police Megan’s Law website, which also says Dewey has 13 aliases, including Killer, Columbo, Sperpico and Kojack.