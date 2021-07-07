🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A naked man damaging a gas meter he wanted to ignite at the Intermodal Bus Terminal was hosed by city firefighters early Wednesday morning.

City police responded to the bus terminal just after 4:30 a.m. and encountered David Pilcavage, 48, wearing no pants exposing his genitals standing on top of a natural gas meter, according to court records.

Police in court records say Pilcavage was attempting to create a spark to ignite natural gas fumes, damaging a lens cover to a light bulb.

The bus terminal was evacuated due to the odor of natural gas.

City firefighters responded and hosed Pilcavage with water that knocked him off the gas meter allowing police to arrest him, court records say.

Police allege Pilcavage resisted arrest, telling officers to “take your (expletive) hands off me,” and stating he was going to “light it.”

Pilcavage was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police said Pilcavage was at General Hospital on Tuesday when he was released after a mental health evaluation. While he was at the hospital, police in court records say he destroyed the lobby.

Pilcavage is expected to face charges related to the vandalism at the hospital.

Pilcavage, of East Main Street, Plymouth, was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, open lewdness, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Malloy jailed Pilcavage at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail deeming him a threat to himself and the community.