WILKES-BARRE — The disabled boat reported adrift in the Susquehanna River on Tuesday night was found empty and tied up near the river bank in Forty Fort, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney said.

Luzerne County 911 made contact with the owner in Wyoming, Delaney added Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department launched its Water Rescue 1 boat to assist Plains Township Fire Department with a search at 9:47 p.m. and completed it at 11:33 p.m. after locating the empty boat equipped with an outboard motor, Delaney said.

“There’s a real risk when you’re on the river at night time,” Delaney said. “Our firefighters gave it a good shot.”