KINGSTON TWP. — A corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas and an inmate are scheduled to be arraigned later today for their alleged roles in killing an inmate earlier this year.

Osmel Martinez, of Kingston, and inmate Nafese Antoine Pierce, 25, were arrested by state police at Wilkes-Barre after investigating the death of Edgar Gearhart, 25.

Gearhart was found injured inside a cell at SCI-Dallas on Jan. 28. He was incarcerated at the prison in June 2019 after being sentenced to a 10-to-20 year sentence on a third-degree murder conviction in Northumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

A Times Leader reporter on June 16 inquired about Gearhart’s death after receiving a letter from an inmate suggesting he was killed by a corrections officer.

On the same day, Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken noted an autopsy showed Gearhart died by a sharp force injury to the chest. Gearhart’s death was ruled a homicide by Hacken, who later issued a news release.

Check back later as this is a developing story.