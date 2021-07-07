🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Child sex offenses continue to add up against a Pittston Township man accused Wednesday of sexually assaulting a seventh victim.

Luzerne County detectives and city police charged David John Williams, 58, of Boston Street, with two counts each of aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault and one count each of corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston arraigned Williams on the latest charges, jailing him without bail at the county correctional facility.

To date, Williams stands accused of sexually assaulting seven children over four decades. Williams was initially arrested in February by county detectives and city police.

In the latest filings, a woman told investigators Williams was her mother’s friend when she was 8 or 9 years old and she thought of Williams as a father figure due to him being around her all the time. She estimated the time she met Williams was in 1993.

She claimed when she was 8 or 9, Williams forced her to perform a lewd act that continued until she was 13.

She continued to see Williams after the initial assault including delivering flowers with him. During one flower delivery, Williams stopped the vehicle and performed a lewd act on her, according to the criminal complaint.

In other cases involving other girls, investigators alleged Williams often provided alcohol and/or marijuana before sexually assaulting them.