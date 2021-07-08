🔊 Listen to this

In her first day as acting Luzerne County manager, Romilda Crocamo appointed assistant solicitor Vito DeLuca as acting chief county solicitor.

An acting chief solicitor is needed because Crocamo temporarily stepped away from that position when a council majority appointed her acting manager.

This mirrors what happened in 2016, when prior county manager C. David Pedri was chief solicitor and became acting manager.

At that time, DeLuca was named acting chief solicitor for 89 days, followed by assistant solicitor Mark Makowski.

The chief solicitor is formally the law division head. Temporary division heads can serve up to 90 days under the county’s home rule charter, officials said.

In her Wednesday announcement, Crocamo said DeLuca “has advocated on behalf of Luzerne County with dedication, resolve, and stellar legal knowledge, demonstrating the highest standards for public service.”

Due to the additional workload, and following past practice, Crocamo said DeLuca’s compensation will increase from $39,884 to $96,444 during the temporary assignment.

DeLuca has a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in economics from King’s College and received his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He is currently completing an MBA at the Cornell S.C. Johnson School of Business.

He is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and New York. In his 25 years of legal practice, DeLuca has served as law clerk to three county Court of Common Pleas judges, tried more than 50 civil and criminal court cases before juries in state and federal courts and represented individuals, corporations and municipal governments in thousands of matters, he said.

He previously served as chief county solicitor from 2008 to 2013 and has been an assistant county solicitor since 2013.

DeLuca said Wednesday he has been assisting Crocamo throughout her tenure as chief solicitor.

“We work well together,” he said.

Council members Walter Griffith and Stephen J. Urban have argued an acting chief solicitor cannot be named unless the chief solicitor position becomes vacant through Crocamo’s resignation. Crocamo said a vacancy is not required for an interim division head appointment under the charter.

In appointing an acting county manager, council followed a past legal opinion that said that person must be an existing county employee. Crocamo said she has not decided if she will apply for the permanent manager position.