WILKES-BARRE — The city will resume a car show on Public Square later this month.

“Cruisin’ the Square,” will start on July 30 and run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of the month through October.

Mayor George Brown said it’s a new event and not affiliated with the NEPR AACA group that moved to Kingston this year.

“I don’t want to compete with them,” Brown said Wednesday.

The aim is to help the businesses downtown that benefited from the show. “We miss that revenue,” Brown said.

The city posted the show on its Facebook page, welcoming all vehicles to the free event with the notice there will be “no alcohol and no burnouts” allowed. Additional information will be available by contacting an email account created for the event, [email protected]

— Staff Report