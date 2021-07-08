🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Demolition has begun of the former Valley Crest complex, signaling the start of what will be a more than $100 million development by Robert Tamburro of TFP Limited Real Estate Development and Management.

Tamburro said the 75-acre development — to be called Valley Crest Commons — will be mixed-use of retail, residential, business, entertainment and medical buildings.

Tamburro said the demolition of the buildings totaling 225,000 square feet on the site addresses a major obstacle that needed ti be done before development could begin. He said abatement work was also done prior to demolition.

Tamburro noted that the project also includes resolving several off-site traffic issues that the developer must pay for with PennDOT’s approval.

He said he has submitted a 2,278-page Traffic Impact Study and then will seek a Highway Occupancy Permit.

“This project is going to open up 75 acres of developable land,” Tamburro said. “And it sits at the crossroads of I-81 and Route 309.”

Tamburro said the location is ideal for developers.

“Development goes where there is opportunity,” he said. “This project is ideal for users who will want to have a footprint in NEPA.”

Tamburro said the project will offer a place to go for developers and provide them with an environment for businesses not currently in this area.

And I think that is exciting,” said Tamburro, whose company developed the Arena Hub Plaza and several others.

Tamburro said as he watched the demolition commence, he thought about Valley Crest and its past — all of the patients served and the employees who worked there.

“Valley Crest has been a part of our community since the mid-1950s,” he said. “And now the future looks bright for that site. We’re turning the page in a positive way.”