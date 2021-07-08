🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — A Pittston man is facing a variety of charges after police say he forced his way into the home of a woman who had a PFA out against him before attacking her.

Tafsir Ibn Harris, 27, is locked up as of Wednesday evening on numerous charges, including burglary, simple assault, harassment, criminal trespass and terroristic threats.

According to the affidavit:

The investigation into Harris began when the woman came to the police station on June 28, reporting that she had been granted a no contact protection from abuse order against Harris, which was granted in March this year.

The woman told police that, on June 28, Harris let himself into the house while she was upstairs. She said she saw Harris charging up the stairs “like a ram,” screaming at her as he ran.

She said Harris smashed her cell phone, punched her in the face, and began to kick her in the groin while he was wearing shoes and she did not have underwear on.

The woman told police she asked Harris to stop, since he “knows she had over 30 surgeries.” Harris allegedly responded, “I don’t give a (expletive); I hope you die,” before fleeing the residence on foot.

Court records show Harris was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz, who set his bail at $100,000 straight cash. Harris, who was unable to make bail, remains locked up as of Wednesday evening.

Harris will appear again before Kravitz on July 13 for his preliminary hearing.