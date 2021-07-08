🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — We first introduced you to Ed Pendock last Friday, when the city resident was announced as Week 7 $1,000 winner in our TL Cares giveaway program.

Pendock, 58, talked with us a little about himself and his chosen charity.

“I like animals, mainly dogs,” said Pendock, when asked about why he selected the SPCA of Luzerne County to receive a $1,000 check as part of the giveaway.

“I’ve had them basically all my life, and if I can help dogs out, that’s cool,” Pendock said.

Pendock delivers packages for Amazon.

“It’s a pretty cool job,” he said.

A Times Leader subscriber for about a decade, Pendock said he likes the sports section, and pretty much reads the whole paper.