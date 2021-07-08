🔊 Listen to this

Convicted murderer Todd Rae Tarselli, serving a life sentence for the 1992 killing of a 17-year-old boy during a robbery at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Hazleton, may be eligible for parole.

Three members of the state Superior Court in a 10-page ruling Wednesday gave Tarselli the benefit of the doubt regarding his birthday, which remains unknown, citing cultural differences between the United States and Korea.

Tarselli appealed to the state appellate court a 2020 ruling by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough denying him relief under the state’s Post Conviction Relief Act.

Tarselli was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deadly shooting of Mark Bunchalk during a robbery of the restaurant on Jan. 23, 1992. He was also sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for the robbery and five years for illegally possessing a weapon, a .22-caliber rifle.

State appellate courts have upheld Tarselli’s conviction and life sentence on other appeals.

But Tarselli rejuvenated his appeals when the U.S. Supreme Court in Miller v. Alabama (2012) declared mandatory sentences of life without parole are unconstitutional for juvenile offenders.

Tarselli alleges he was 17-years-old when he committed the deadly crime, which he believes would make him eligible for parole, a claim that was denied by Vough in February 2020.

In his appeal to the Superior Court of Vough’s PCRA denial, Tarselli claims he was born in Korea and was adopted when he was 6-years-old. His birth parents are deceased.

Citing cultural differences between the United States and Korea, the Superior Court noted Koreans considered a newborn’s age at 1 year, as in the United States a newborn turns 1-year-old after the first year of life.

“Is it more likely than not that when (Tarselli) told administrators at the orphanage he was 6-years-old, his understanding of what ‘six years old’ meant was properly understood by applying Korean, rather than Western, standards for age determination?” the Superior Court noted in their opinion.

“This is a close call, and because the preponderance standard applies, and close calls in this realm must go to the defendant (Tarselli), rather than the state, we reverse,” the appellate court ruled.

The Superior Court noted Tarselli’s scenario is unique and unlikely to reoccur as technological advances improve recording of vital statistics.

The appellate court ordered Tarselli’s case back to Luzerne County Court for re-sentencing consistent with guidelines set by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2012 ruling in Miller.

Tarselli’s birthday is listed on court records as Nov. 14, 1973.