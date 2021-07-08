🔊 Listen to this

MOUNT POCONO — A man from Wilkes-Barre was injured when he launched a rocket from his groin on July 4, according to a report from Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Police reported they responded to a residence on Summit Drive in Mount Pocono to assist an ambulance call due to a firework related injury.

Officers observed a large gathering at the residence and aerial fireworks being discharged.

Inside the residence, Antonio Giannelli suffered injuries and burns after he attempted to launch a rocket from his groin, police said.

Police said Giannelli was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital.

A citation was filed against Giannelli, police said, as discharging fireworks were in violation of Mount Pocono’s ordinances.