MOUNT POCONO — A man from Wilkes-Barre was injured when he launched a rocket from his groin on July 4, according to a report from Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.
Police reported they responded to a residence on Summit Drive in Mount Pocono to assist an ambulance call due to a firework related injury.
Officers observed a large gathering at the residence and aerial fireworks being discharged.
Inside the residence, Antonio Giannelli suffered injuries and burns after he attempted to launch a rocket from his groin, police said.
Police said Giannelli was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital.
A citation was filed against Giannelli, police said, as discharging fireworks were in violation of Mount Pocono’s ordinances.