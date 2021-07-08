🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arraigned Thursday on charges he forced a young girl to perform a lewd act on him about eight years ago.

Nixon Eduardo Torres, 27, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police with performing a lewd act with a then 6-year-old girl on a porch of a residence in the 200 block of Scott Street in September or October 2013.

During an interview with city police investigators, Torres admitted to the act, according to court records.

Torres told investigators he was 19-years-old when his father kicked him out of their residence on Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. When he got kicked out, he lived in his vehicle for a time before he moved into a relative’s residence on Scott Street, court records say.

Torres admitted, according to court records, he performed a lewd act with the girl on a second floor porch.

Torres was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of indecent assault and indecent exposure. He was jailed on the charges for lack of $50,000 bail.

Court records say Torres is jailed without bail on charges filed by Hanover Township police alleging he sexually assaulted a girl inside a residence in Lee Park.

Torres fled the area when Hanover Township police obtained an arrest warrant earlier this year. He was captured at a homeless shelter in Chicago, Ill, on April 20.

Torres is facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault in county court stemming from the investigation by Hanover Township police.