🔊 Listen to this

WEST GOSHEN TWP. — The pastor of a Shickshinny Baptist church has been arrested on allegations he made a first-grader perform sexual acts on him more than a decade ago in a community outside Philadelphia.

Randy Lee Boston, 63, was arrested on Thursday by West Goshen Township Police. West Goshen is a small community in Chester County, near Philadelphia.

Boston is facing a number of charges, including several felony counts such as involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, sexual contact with a student at a school and other related counts.

Boston is the pastor of Bible Baptist Church, located at 43 Furnace St., Shickshinny, according to the church’s website.

West Goshen Township Police provided the Times Leader with a copy of the affidavit of probable cause. According to the affidavit:

The investigation into Boston began early in June after a man, now 20, told his mother he had been sexually assaulted by Boston at the West Chester Christian School, located in West Chester.

The man told police during an interview on June 2 that Boston, who was a teacher at the school at the time, performed oral sex on him when he was a first-grader, and that Boston also made the child perform oral sex on him.

The man said that it happened perhaps as many as three times, but he can only clearly remember the first time it happened.

Based on his account, he had gotten in trouble for sticking his tongue out at another classmate, when he was asked by Boston to accompany him downstairs for a “one-on-one” meeting, something the man said was normal for teachers at the school during discipline.

But he said, once downstairs at the school, Boston shut the door behind him and told him to take his pants off, before the aforementioned acts were performed.

The man, who said he felt “repulsed and disgusted” during the encounter, said that Boston then made him apologize to the entire class for sticking his tongue out.

Police interviewed the school’s current leadership, Pastor Daniel Brabson, who said that records confirmed that Boston was a teacher at the school at the same time the man was a student there, according to records.

Brabson said that Boston did not typically interact with students lower than fifth grade, as he was not their teacher, but that he might have been involved for disciplinary reasons.

Police from West Goshen Township interviewed Boston at the State Police Barracks in Berwick on Wednesday of this week.

During the interview, Boston said that he knew what was going on, because the alleged victim’s father had called him on Monday of this week.

Boston, according to the affidavit, initially denied the allegations, but later acknowledged that he had “been attracted to (little boys) in the past, and still struggled with desire towards them.”

He went on to specifically say he was attracted to little boys’ bodies, “specifically their buttocks,” the affidavit goes on to say.

Court records show Boston was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Martin G. Goch, who set his bail at $50,000. Records show that Boston was able to make bail through a bail bondsman.

Boston will appear before Goch again for his preliminary hearing on July 19.

Attempts to reach both Bible Baptist Church and Boston himself for comment were not immediately successful on Thursday evening.