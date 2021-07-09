🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Former Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis testified Thursday that she was never approached by former County Manager Robert Lawton to end an investigation brought by former county human resources director Donna Davis Javitz concerning alleged wiretapping.

Salavantis, a candidate for judge in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas in November, repeatedly said she referred the matter to the Pennsylvania Attorney General Office for their consideration, but she did not recall how she made that referral — by phone call, email or letter.

The trial — in which Davis Javitz is suing Luzerne County, adminstrative services head David Parsnik and former county manager Robert Lawton — completed its third day in Scranton federal court before U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Davis Javitz is represented by attorneys Dylan T. Hastings and Mark B. Frost, both of Philadelphia. The county is represented by attorney Mark Bufalino.

The plaintiff’ team rested their case Thursday and the defense is expected to call two witnesses today: James Stavros, a forensic accountant, and Shelby Watchilla, former county election bureau director, who also worked under Davis Javitz for a brief time. Closing arguments and the judge’s charge to the jury are expected to follow.

In addition to Salavantis, also testifying Thursday were Lawton and Andrew C. Verzilli, an expert economist/accountant.

Most of the key witnesses in the case were to be called by both the plaintiff and the defense — Lawton, Parsnik, Salavantis, and C. David Pedri, former county chief solicitor who later went on to become county manager.

Hastings began his questioning of Salavantis by drawing attention to the fact that she graduated from law school in 2009 and was elected county DA in 2011. His aggressive manner of questioning Salavantis prompted Mariani to halt the proceedings and offer a stern warning to Hastings.

Salavantis said she recalled the meeting she had with Davis Javitz and Parsnik and Chief County Detective Michael Dessoye concerning the allegations of meetings with AFSCME representatives that Davis Javitz claims were illegally recorded. Salavantis said she took the allegations seriously, but because one of the AFSCME representatives, Paula Schnelly, was employed in the DA’s office, she agreed to forward the case to the attorney general.

Hastings asked several times when Salavantis made that referral and how, with Salavantis responding each time she could not recall. She said a letter she received from Davis Javitz clearly stated that a representative of the AG’s office contacted the plaintiff at the request of Salavantis.

Salavantis also explained that she took all claims of criminal activity seriously and would either have her office investigate or direct the person bringing the allegations to the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

Salavantis also made it clear when asked that she did not retain any of the documents Davis Javitz presented — transcripts of the meetings with AFSCME — because her office was not going to handle the investigation.

When asked directly if Lawton ever asked her to end the investigation brought by Davis Javitz, Salavantis said, “No, he never asked me to do that.”

Salavantis testified that she did not know if the AG’s office completed its investigation.

Under cross-examination by Bufalino, Salavantis repeated most of what she said during direct testimony — that Lawton never asked her to stop the probe; that she referred the matter to the AG’s office due to the conflict; and she could not recall when or how she made that referral.

Lawton explains role

Lawton testified how he operated as county manager. He said he was the sole person authorized to hire and fire employees. He said he relied on his eight division heads to manage 32 department heads who supervised 1,400 county employees.

Lawton testified that he was not aware of the decision to terminate Davis Javitz until after the fact. He said Parsnik and Pedri met with her and following that, Lawton approved the action and signed off on it. Lawton said he was aware of issues in the HR department and he said he made several requests for information that was not forthcoming. Lawton also said at the outset of Davis Javitz’s employment with the county, she appeared to be a competent employee.

Hastings again noted that nobody connected with the county at the time — Lawton, Pedri, Parsnik — has ever offered a reason or reasons for terminating Davis Javitz. However, they all agreed that it was not because she asked for an investigation into the alleged wiretapping.

Expert economist

Verzilli testified about his report that assessed the impact of Davis Javitz’s termination on her ability to earn. His analysis began when she was terminated in late October, 2015, through 2018. He said deducted some $40,000-plus that Davis Javitz earned in 2016 as an attorney in private practice.

Verzilli used Davis Javitz’s salary of $59,913 when she was employed by the county to compute what her back pay would be. Hastings said his client is not seeking damages past 2018.

According to Verzilli’s report, the back pay would consist of $190,000 plus $14,600 in benefits — less the $30,000-plus he deducted for what she earned — for a total of $164,487.

Verzilli said he has testified in many trial, 95 percent of the time for the plaintiff in the cases. He said he has 30 years of experience in the field.