Woman claims husband held her head under water

WEST PITTSTON — A husband was jailed Friday morning on charges he choked his wife and held her head under water in a bathtub during a domestic disturbance that began about chips in a sink, according to court records.

Timothy Depetro, 62, admitted to police he assaulted his wife who began bothering him after eating a grilled cheese sandwich and chips had fallen into a sink Thursday night, court records say.

Depetro allegedly told police his wife belittled him about his family and how she makes more than he.

Police in court records say Depetro claimed he grabbed his wife around her throat to get her to stop, and held her head under water in a bathtub.

When the woman managed to escape Depetro, he pushed her to the floor and used a chair to choke her, court records say.

Depetro called 911 on himself reporting there was violence at the residence. He told the 911 call taker police would have to place a gun to his head to calm him down, and he was going to kill people if police did not arrive.

Officers encountered Depetro pacing outside the residence in an agitated state.

Depetro allegedly told police the disturbance was caused because he wanted his wife to go to church with him and for both of them to stop drinking. He claimed he gets very angry when he drinks and wanted to kill his wife, court records say.

In a written statement, the woman reported she was held under water multiple times by her husband and every time she was able to lift her head, Depetro forced her back under water, according to court records.

She also claimed, court records say, Depetro choked her and struck her with a chair.

Police said the woman had injuries to her arms, mouth and eyes. She told police she believed Depetro was “going to kill me,” court records say.

Depetro was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of simple assault and strangulation, and one count each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.