WILKES-BARRE — Forgiven by the family of the man he fatally shot, Shandell George decided to plead guilty to third-degree murder and bring an end to his case.

The plea Friday in Luzerne County Court came with a sentence of 25 to 50 years in a state prison for the 32-year-old Hazleton man.

George was scheduled to go to trial Monday for the death of Todd Martin and severely injuring Alex Bonilla the night of Feb. 19, 2019 inside the Lucky Charms bar on East Fifth Street in Hazleton.

When given the opportunity by Judge David Lupas to say something at his sentencing, George declined. He maintained his silence as he was escorted by Sheriffs deputies to an awaiting van for the short drive back to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he’s been held without bail since his arrest last year.

George left with a sendoff from Martin’s son Kyle Avaloy, whose face was among the array of six family members appearing on a video monitor as they participated virtually in the proceeding.

“Know that we love you. God bless you,” Avaloy said, after he spoke of his father as “my everything.”

Attorney John Pike said George and Martin, 51, knew each other. When informed earlier this week the family forgave him, George reconsidered going to trial, Pike said. Pike and attorney Mary Deady represented George.

“That’s what he needed to hear,” Pike said.

Bonilla, who has undergone numerous surgeries as a result of the shooting, also declined to speak at the sentencing. Afterward he and his wife Danielle Koslop said they thought the sentence was fair.

“It’s not for us to judge him,” Koslop said.

“God will take care of him,” Bonilla added.

Lupas nonetheless ordered George to serve a sentence of 20 to 40 years for third-degree murder and five to 10 years for aggravated assault in attempt to cause serious bodily injury. The terms ran consecutive to one another. Charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment were dismissed in the plea deal.

There were no winners in this case, Lupas said.

“One man is dead. One man is severely injured. One man is going to jail for a long time,” Lupas said.

Had the case gone to trial, Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza said the evidence would have shown: George got into an argument with Martin and struck him in the face inside the bar. George was removed from the bar, but returned later with a firearm. Bonilla tried to calm down George. However, George shot Martin twice and a round struck Bonilla. George fired two more rounds into Martin before leaving.

Martin died from his injuries on March 10 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest in Lehigh County. The U.S. Marshals apprehended George on Nov. 13, 2019 in the Bronx.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce credited Hazleton police and the prosecution team of attorneys Sperrazza, Kyle Scanlon and Daniel Zola for their work on the case.

The family also deserved credit for forgiving George, the prosecution said.

“So that was something that once we brought to District Attorney Sanguedolce he took that into account and met with that family and made a decision that wasn’t just based on the strength of our case, but was best for them,” Sperrazza said.

Sanguedolce admitted he is often surprised by the compassion of victims.

“That seems, I think to most people who don’t have to live through this, as an unforgivable incident,” Sanguedolce said. “But it’s a testament to the character of the families to have reached a point where they understand, sometimes, that it’s bigger than us, that forgiveness is a part of the process. And I commend them really for taking that position and for being able to get to that point in the case.”