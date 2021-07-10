🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 4 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 829.

The county’s total cases is now at 32,165 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,585 cases and 483 deaths; Monroe County has 14,855 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Saturday confirmed there were 236 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,214,009.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25–July 1, stood at 1.1%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 8:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 61% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated and the state ranks 21st among all 50 states for second doses administered by percentage of population.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,291,991 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 9.

• 5,536,589 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.