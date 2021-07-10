🔊 Listen to this

Another abused dog has turned up in Luzerne County.

Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that an abused dog was found late Friday night in the Dallas area.

According to the post:

The animal is completely infested with fleas, has open wounds on his back, missing an extremely large amount of hair and is favoring one of his swollen paws. The dog also seems to have an eye infection, his ears are extremely hot to the touch, his teeth are rotten and falling out of his gums and he is petrified of new people.

Volunteers at Blue Chip have been able to bathe the dog, medicate his skin, treat him for fleas and clean his eyes and ears out. He was also feed.

The police were contacted, and they said they were familiar with the dog, who volunteers named Jonah.

If anyone knows any details about the dog, please contact Blue Chip or call 570-333-5265.

Those wishing to donate to the dog’s care can do so through Venmo (EmmaRipkaBC, 4343 – code if needed), PayPal (www.bcfanimalrefuge.org/donate) or by mail (974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612).

Last month, a badly abused, malnourished dog was found in Pittston. That dog is currently recovering at the SPCA of Luzerne County.