After spending the week in Scranton covering the civil trial brought against Luzerne County, the driving time offered me an opportunity to reflect on those good old days.

Life on the hill in Plymouth was all that a kid could ever ask for growing up.

So I decided to fire up the Way Back Machine and travel back to those halcyon days once again and offer you all what it was like in those days — and I am certain this trip will evoke memories of yours because we all grew up in similar neighborhoods and we all found ways to make the simplest of times the most fun times of our yet-to-be-lived lives.

So here we go — warp speed Mr. Spock! Back to the 1960s and Reynolds Street in Plymouth.

It’s any summer day back then. Birds are chirping — they are my alarm clock — dad is off to work and mom is cooking, baking, cleaning — “keeping house” was the term we used.

Once I get myself motivated, I crawl out of bed and get dressed. Mom makes a nice breakfast and asks me what I’m going to do today. Well, that depends — yes, mom I will cut the grass. So I get the manual push mower out and give the back yard and two side yards a good mowing — looks pretty good, I must say.

Mom is pleased and she tells me to wash up and “go out and play.” Translation: I’m to stay out of her way.

Usually my first stop was across the street to Walter’s house to see what he was up to. We would then walk up Reynolds Street to Chris’ house and Stevie’s. We decide to take a walk “up the creek.” It’s a hot, kind of muggy day, so we want to stay in the shade and close to the flowing water.

We just walk around and check things out. It’s just a good way to stay cool and explore nature a bit. When we get tired of that, we end up back at my house for a backyard game of Wiffle Ball. Two against two and we assume the identities of our favorite big league teams. We bat righty and lefty, depending on the player. A single is past the lone fielder, a double on the lower roof of our house, a triple off the higher roof and a homer over the roof.

It’s a competitive, high-scoring game. We play a full nine innings. Now let me assure you that we used official Wiffle Balls and bats, but sometimes we had to tape them because they would crack. But it didn’t matter — the rules were the same for both sides and they worked.

After the game, we would sit on my front porch under the shade of our humongous maple tree and talk baseball. Mom would bring us some iced tea and maybe a sandwich before we broke out the Strat-O-Matic Baseball board game. We could play that game for hours and usually we did.

By now, maybe Mikey and George would join us — they lived on Second Street. We would choose sides and play stocking ball in the street. My mom would sew old socks together to make the ball we used and we would hit it with regulation wooden bats.

Now I had a secret weapon here — a large wooden bat with Babe Ruth’s name on it. Dad got us to believe that the Great Bambino may have actually used this bat in a Yankees’ game. We probably knew in the deep trenches of our kid minds that wasn’t true, but we decided to continue the legend. We all used “The Babe’s” bat and we used it to hit that stocking ball halfway up Reynolds Street.

Sometimes the game was interrupted when some regular vendors came by — Mr. Wende and his produce of fresh vegetables and fruit grown on his farm by the river; “the rag man,” who would sell cut up rags to the ladies that they used to clean their spotless homes; and the Kutz Bakery man, offering fresh baked goods. And, of course, Mister Softee or Dairy Dan! I can still see all these people and their offerings.

Other interrupters included the Fuller Brush man and Picky Shusta, who delivered groceries from Jack’s Market around the corner. My mom and other moms would call Jack, or his wife, Ann, in the morning to place an order. Picky would pack each order in boxes and then deliver them to each house.

After our stocking ball game, we would head to our homes and wash up, watch Leave It To Beaver and wait for our dads to get home. I can still hear my dad’s car backing up Reynolds Street and I would run to the front door and watch him park the car in the shade of that maple tree.

Dad would come in, of course wash up, and wait for supper to be served.

Always a delicious meal made of the freshest meats or poultry from Jack’s and the freshest veggies from Mr. Wende. Mom would clean up and wipe the table with one of those clean rags from the rag man.

The evening would be spent watching TV — three stations, black-and-white picture and no remote control. Sometimes the phone would ring — it was a party line, which meant we shared it with neighbors.

Like I said life was simpler then — and it was good.

A great life on “the hill.”