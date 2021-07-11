🔊 Listen to this

William Stiefel, of Mountain Top, was randomly selected as the seventh weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program.

Stiefel is a Times Leader subscriber, and as a subscriber was automatically entered into the TL Cares contest. Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program. However, Stiefel said he also enters into the contest daily, earning him extra chances to win.

He selected the Children’s Service Center to receive $1,000 from the Times Leader Media Group. According to its website, “services are designed to meet the individual needs of children, adolescents and their families. Children’s Service Center’s assessment, crisis and referral services are staffed 24/7 by psychiatric professionals for initial assessment and referral.”

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

When informed he had won on Friday afternoon, Stiefel said he planned to use his winnings to fund a vacation for his and his wife’s 42nd wedding anniversary.

You can read a little more about Stiefel below, and watch for more about him and his designated charity this week in the Times Leader.

This week’s winner profile

Name: William Stiefel

Hometown: Mountain Top

What do you like most about the Times Leader? “The sports section. … I’m a Giants fan and a Yankees fan, so I get what I can, but I read the whole thing from one end to the other.”

What did you think when you learned you had won? “It feels fantastic. I was really excited when I heard from (the paper).”

What charity did you choose? Children’s Service Center in Wilkes-Barre

Why did you choose the Children’s Service Center? “They do a lot of work with kids that have some mental needs, health needs … and my wife works there.”