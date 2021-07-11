Party set for Aug. 8 at the Kingston Pool

As a mom of three, Kellyann Kenny understands the importance of extracurricular activities to her children’s development and well-being.

“I see how it positively affects them,” said Kenny, 35, whose children are 18, 10 and 5.

And as a mom of three, she also understands how costly it can be for young people to participate in such actitivies.

For those reasons, she and her brother, Nathaniel Kenny, 30, are organizing an event designed to raise funds that will help other area children to engage in sports, music, recreational and other extracurricular activities.

Their YEP (Youth Enrichment Project) pool party is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Kingston Pool. The donation-only event will include snacks and drinks, as well as a firetruck on hand for “touch-a-truck,” bake sale and more.

They also want anyone who would like to come to feel welcome.

“Give a dollar, that’s fine,” Kellyann said.

“We don’t want anyone to feel excluded,” Nathaniel added.

Their goal is to assist children and families who may lack the means to pay for the equipment, fees and supplies necessary for participating in extracurricular activities, which can run into the hundreds of dollars per child per event.

Again, this is something Kellyann understands very well, with a son doing karate and a daughter taking drums.

“Statistics show that kids who are engaged in those programs do so much better academically, emotionally,” Kellyann said. “But a lot of low income families can’t afford to participate.”

Kellyann and Nathaniel hope to raise funds for at least 20 Luzerne County children through this first event, with the money to be provided for the upcoming school year. Their goal is to eventually achieve nonprofit status for the group and raise funds on an ongoing basis.

Both siblings have worked in the social services field and seen the needs of area children firsthand.

“Whether it be sports, music, art, these activities are important for children, and we know it can put a burden on families to afford to participate,” Nathaniel said.

“Some of these kids can’t afford sneakers,” Kellyann added. “You already don’t have the money. You’re set apart already. We want them to be able to get involved, be part of the community.”

For more information, call Kellyann at 570-899-3474 or Nathaniel at 570-313-7237.