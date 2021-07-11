🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Distasio & Kowalski LLC is pleased to announce that attorneys Daniel J. Distasio and Michael J. Kowalski, partners in the personal injury firm, have been named Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for the 13th consecutive year. Both have been top rated in the category of Personal Injury Attorney.

“We are honored to have been chosen by our peers for this recognition which distinguishes attorneys who achieve and maintain the highest standards within their respected fields,” Distasio and Kowalski said. “We feel fortunate to represent clients within our community and are focused on providing legal representation that is professional, ethical and compassionate.”

Super Lawyers rates lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high level of peer recognition and professional achievement. The objective is to create a comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys. Selections are made on an annual state-by-state basis via a rigorous evaluation process. Each year, no more than 5% of the lawyers in the state receive this honor bestowed by Super Lawyers magazine. The annual selections are made using a multiphase process that includes nominations, independent research, peer reviews, and evaluation by practice area. Attorneys are evaluated based on peer recognition and achievements including verdicts/settlements, representative clients, experience, honors/awards, pro bono and community service and other outstanding achievements among other criteria.

Distasio & Kowalski LLC is located in Wilkes-Barre. The personal injury firm specializes in auto and truck accidents, medical malpractice, birth injury and wrongful death.

For more information on Distasio & Kowalski LLC, please visit www.dklawllc.com or call 570-970-5400.