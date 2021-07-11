🔊 Listen to this

Pastor Rodney Harraway from the Salvation Christian Center in Wilkes-Barre was one of several speakers at the Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Block Party in Kirby Park on Saturday.

Ijahnae Giddings sang the Star Spangled Banner to help kick off the Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Block Party on Saturday.

Kwinton Johnson, of Wilkes-Barre, holds his 2-year-old daughhter, Sarah Elizabeth, while sitting with his 7-year-old son, Kwinton, and wife, Jasmine, under a tent by the pavilion in Kirby Park on Saturday.

Paul Chandler flips burger as a volunteer for the Salvation Army Alumni Association at the Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Block Party in Kirby Park on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — A multicultural block party came to Kirby Park on Saturday, providing a chance for the sharing of both information and inspiration, amidst a backdrop of good food and good music.

Terry Johnson, treasurer of the Salvation Army Alumni Association, said the group was there to tell people about the Salvation Army’s men’s adult rehabilitation program, in addition to grilling up a picnic lunch for those attending.

Johnson and other members of the group shared their stories of how the Salvation Army provided a path of recovery and success.

Johnson, who got off a bus from Philadelphia 29 years ago with just his clothes and a willingness to change, remembers how friendly people were on Public Square his first day in Wilkes-Barre.

The city and the surrounding area, he said, provided a welcoming place to build his family and a successful career.

He said the block party, one of the first events held in-person since last year, was a chance for the group to give back to the community and to simply have fun.

The event was sponsored by United We Stand, Divided We Fall, an organization started by Darlene Magdalinski in 2005.

‘Unity in the community’

Anthony Melf, chairman of the Rainbow Alliance, said he was very excited to be at Kirby Park, celebrating “unity in the community.”

Melf said part of the mission of the Rainbow Alliance is to work with other organizations to provide resources that benefit area residents.

He was glad to be back to normal, he said, in a well-attended outdoor event.

Pam Keefe, chairman of Puck Addiction, had a table at the event, providing information about substance-abuse treatment and giving out free naloxone, an opioid reversal drug that saves lives.

Keefe said it was good to be out again at an in-person event, but that she had been busy during the pandemic, identifying people in need and then reaching out to them wherever they were staying.

Everal “Ben” Eaton, of the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, said he was at the event, to share about upcoming events, including a Christmas in July program geared at supporting small businesses.

Eaton said the organization had launched a diversity, equity and inclusion council in early 2020, and was working on diversity initiatives geared at ensuring inclusion in chamber programs and policies — working toward a more equitable future for all in the Wyoming Valley.

Shared goals

Brian Dugas, president of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Kingston Township, said the church’s commitment to including those of all faiths and cultures, dovetailed perfectly with a multicultural block party.

Too often, he said, religion divides people instead of bringing them together to accomplish a shared goal.

“”We’re on the frontline of social justice and environmental issues,” he said.

Margarita Rose, with the Peace & Justice Center, which shared a tent with Dugas’ church, said it was important to partner with other organizations and to have an open dialogue with everyone, from every religion and culture.