🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Township police say they arrested Tyrone Nelson, 38, of Queens Village, N.Y., after investigating a disturbance at the Extended Stay hotel Saturday.

Police responded to the hotel on Route 315 for a disturbance involving Nelson and a woman. Nelson was taken away and driven to a residence, police said.

Later, at about 2:40 a.m., police returned to the hotel when Nelson attempted to get back into the woman’s hotel room. Nelson allegedly struck the woman’s vehicle with a stick and threatened to kill her.

Police said Nelson fled in woods but eventually was taken into custody.

After being placed in a cruiser, Nelson kicked the window and struck his head against the partition, police said.

Nelson was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of terroristic threats, harassment, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and institutional vandalism. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $35,000 bail.