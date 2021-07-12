🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hosting a VA Enrollment Fair in the Pavilion at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center to offer veterans the opportunity to explore their eligibility for health care.

This event is intended to encourage non-enrolled veterans to enroll for VA Health Care.

The Enrollment Fair will take place Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the VA Outdoor Pavilion behind the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd.

VA Healthcare eligibility criteria changes over time, so may a veteran’s eligibility for care. A veteran, once deemed ineligible for VA health care, may become eligible if they experience changes in income level, health, or suffer a catastrophic event.

Unenrolled women veterans are encouraged to attend and discover the many services offered at the Wilkes-Barre VA.

At the enrollment fair, veterans will be able to ask questions and start the enrollment process to determine their eligibility for VA health care. Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD214 and general income information, if available.

The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is a complexity level 2 teaching hospital serving 18 Counties in Pennsylvania and 1 in New York State.