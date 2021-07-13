🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski Monday said the increasing cost of prescription drugs is driving up health care costs.

Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Pittsburgh, hosted a public hearing to discuss the need for drastic reforms to drive down the costs of prescription drugs for the well-being of Pennsylvanians who rely on medications for an improved quality of life.

The hearing — a meeting of the Policy Committee’s Subcommittee on Progressive Policies for Working People — included testimony on how prescription drug pricing is calculated, some of the cost drivers and legislation action needed to regulate pricing.

Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, chair of the subcommittee, and legislators from across the state joined both in person and online for the discussion.

“The hearing was extremely informative,” Pashinski said. “It showed once again how increasing prescription drug pricing is driving up every Pennsylvanian’s cost of living.”

Pashinski thanked Rep. Kinkead and Chair Fiedler for co-hosting the hearing on prescription drug affordability and access in Pennsylvania and all of the testifiers who he said are working diligently to find meaningful solutions to this completely unaffordable health care system.

Sean Zmenkowski, a constituent services advisor for Rep. Kinkead, shared his experience as a type one diabetic reliant on insulin to survive and the career choices he has had to make in order to maintain access to life-sustaining medication.

“Far too many Pennsylvanians have to make painful choices regarding life-saving medications – going without or rationing their medicine — either option is inexcusable,” Kinkead said. “I remain committed to working with my colleagues to come up with solutions, including a prescription drug importation program, to ensure the prescription drugs our residents need are accessible and affordable. It’s clear we need long-term solutions to help our residents, and we can make it happen.”