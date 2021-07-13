🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Theodore Wampole, Executive Director of Visit Luzerne County, Tuesday said Friday’s return of the Rockin’ the River concert series will offer everyone the opportunity to once again experience the fun and happiness of 2019.

“It’s great to have our award-winning concert series back where it belongs — on the river,” Wampole said. “We’ve worked hard to create a safe and enjoyable event with top-notch entertainment along the Susquehanna River. It will be great to see everyone come back for these free shows.”

The free concert series — Rockin’ the River — returns to the Wilkes-Barre Riverfront this Friday, July 16. It is the first in a series of three consecutive Friday evening performances. The community is invited to bring a chair or a blanket to the Millennium Circle Portal along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre to enjoy great music and fun for all ages.

Food trucks will be dishing out everything from pizza and potato pancakes to barbeque and ice cream, plus Susquehanna Brewing Company will also be on hand. Food vendors will begin serving at 5 p.m. with the music set to start at 5:15 p.m. this Friday — music will start at 6 p.m. on July 23 & July 30, and wrap up around 9 p.m. each evening.

The schedule and musical acts are as follows:

Friday, July 16

Alex Shillo’s Tribute to Bruce Springsteen

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John

Bill Brazill

Friday, July 23

The Tom Petty Appreciation Band

Bret Alexander

Friday, July 30

The Nude Party

Fife and Drom

Wampole said the inaugural Rockin’ the River kicked off in the summer of 2019, proving to be a major success and a popular community event. Last year the COVID-19 pandemic forced the planning committee to switch gears and take the shows on the road. Bands rolled through Luzerne County neighborhoods on the back of a truck as residents watched the performances from front porches.

“Now that COVID vaccinations have greatly reduced the spread of the virus, we are excited to bring the concerts back to where it all started with precautions in place to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety,” Wampole said.

Additional information can be found at www.RockinLC.com.