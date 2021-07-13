🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton reported Michael H. Reis, 73, of Weatherly, died in a single vehicle crash at East Diamond Avenue and Stockton Mountain Road Monday night.

Reis, operating a 2017 Chevrolet, was traveling south on Stockton Mountain Road and drove through the intersection with East Diamond Avenue into a wooded area at about 9:17 p.m., state police reported.

State police said Reis was extricated from the vehicle and was evaluated by emergency medical technicians with Lehigh Valley EMS Medic 12.

A Luzerne County deputy coroner pronounced Reis dead at the scene.

State police said the roadway was closed for nearly 90 minutes. The investigation into the crash is continuing.