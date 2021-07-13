🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the end of the year, including a newly confirmed show at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, Nov. 19, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Wilkes-Barre show go on-sale this Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena. Full details can be found at billystrings.com/tour.

The new dates add to a landmark year for Strings, who was recently named Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards after continuing to perform consistently, both in-person and virtually.

Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Strings arrived on the music scene as one of the most compelling new artists with the release of his 2017 debut LP, Turmoil & Tinfoil. Strings fuses bluegrass to psych rock, country and jam music, without fussing over what bluegrass should be.