WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a woman on charges she intentionally struck her boyfriend with a vehicle after a disturbance inside a Hutson Street residence Tuesday morning.

Sharde B. Reid, 21, of Brownsmills, N.J., was arrested inside a vehicle after she struck Tyla Barzey and a house at 77 Hutson St. just before 7:30 a.m., according to court records.

Reid was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Barzey was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, police said.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Hutson Street on a report a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, several people were pointing to a vehicle that had front end damage in the middle of the street occupied by Reid.

Police in the complaint say Barzey and Reid were dating for about eight months.

While at the hospital, Barzey told officers he was awakened by Reid striking him in his head and face. Barzey told Reid she needed to leave but she refused.

Barzey called his mother, Tatika Baboolal, who arrived at the residence with his sister telling Reid she had to go.

Barzey alleged Reid intentionally ran over him with the vehicle.

Police said after striking Barzey, Reid’s vehicle struck 77 Hutson St. that sustained damage before she stopped in the street.

Reid’s vehicle had damage to the front end and windshield, the complaint says.