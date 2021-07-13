🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey Tuesday announced that he will partner with State Sen. John Yudichak to honor Korean War veterans with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal.

Sen. Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, is working with the Korean Consul General to provide medals for Korean War veterans residing in the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s 14th Senate district.

“Korean War veterans in the commonwealth bravely served this country and it’s an honor for my office to recognize our veterans with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal for their service,” Toomey said. “For over half a century, many of these veterans have been unsung heroes. I encourage all Korean War veterans to contact my office for more information on the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal.”

Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said the 14th Senatorial District in northeastern Pennsylvania is filled with heroic veterans who have courageously served their country.

“It’s truly my honor, an especially high honor as a son of a Korean War veteran, to be able to partner with Sen. Toomey in order to offer the opportunity for the region’s Korean War veterans to receive the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal,” Yudichak said. “Recognizing our veterans for their service, especially our Korean War veterans, who fought valiantly in the face of communism is necessary to ensure their sacrifices do not go unremembered. Please reach out to my office or Sen. Toomey’s office for information on the application process and any inquiries on eligible applicants.”

To receive the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal, an eligible veteran must have served in country during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, or have participated in UN peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955.

Members of the US Navy are also eligible if they had served aboard a naval vessel that was assigned to Korean waters during the 1950 to 1953 time-frame. It may also be awarded posthumously.

Applications for the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal must be received by Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Veterans applying for this medal must submit the application and either the Notice of Separation or DD-214 discharge document showing service in Korea.

For applications, contact Sen. Toomey’s Wilkes-Barre office at 570-820-4088, or Sen.Yudichak’s Nanticoke office at 570-740-2434.