🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre and Kingston along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested Modesto Moreno, 31, after allegedly finding a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and a stolen firearm inside a residence Tuesday morning.

Drug agents executed a search warrant at 852 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, finding Moreno and another person inside.

Moreno cooperated with drug agents turning over a bag allegedly containing heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine. The bag was recovered from a bedroom of the residence.

As Moreno was questioned, he allegedly told drug agents a firearm would be found under a stove in the kitchen.

Drug agents recovered a Ruger 9mm handgun from under the stove, court records say.

A search of the firearm revealed it was stolen from a vehicle on March 1 in Scott Township, Columbia County.

Moreno has prior drug trafficking and robbery convictions that prohibit him from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.

A search of the residence turned up quantities of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, packaging materials, scales and cash, court records say.

Moreno was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $125,000 bail.

No charges have been filed against the other person found inside the residence.