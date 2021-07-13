🔊 Listen to this

A female Luzerne County prison inmate is receiving treatment at a local hospital following an attempted suicide Tuesday morning, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said.

County correctional officers performed CPR immediately upon discovery of the suicide attempt at the county correctional facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre, Crocamo said. Prison medical staffers also performed life-saving measures, she said.

Prison officials have been in communication with the inmate’s family, said county Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich.

The inmate’s current condition was not released, but the county administration is optimistic she will recover.

“My thoughts and prayers are going out to the inmate’s family and also the prison staff that addressed this issue immediately,” Rockovich said.

Prison workers did an “amazing job” and were “incredibly quick” responding to the suicide attempt, Rockovich said.

Rockovich declined further comment on the inmate’s age or other details about the incident, citing a pending investigation by the county District Attorney’s Office that is performed after all suicides and suicide attempts.

The county prison had two inmate suicide deaths and at least one other attempted suicide since March.

The death victims were a 48-year-old female found unresponsive on May 8 and a 36-year-old male discovered unresponsive on March 22. Both deaths were caused by hanging, county Coroner Francis Hacken has said. The attempted suicide on May 3 involved a 27-year-old male inmate who has recovered, officials said.

Last year, there were 11 inmate suicide attempts but no deaths at the county prison, according to a recent annual state report.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections requires county prisons to report all suicide attempts and deaths because they are deemed “extraordinary occurrences.”

Prior county manager C. David Pedri had told council an outside team of medical professionals would be asked to review the medical and intake documents of the three prior cases this year to provide “additional insight to staff.”

County officials had stepped up mental health services and protocols, in part to address concerns raised after the death of four female inmates from June 2017 to January 2018. Three of these deaths were ruled suicides, and the fourth was deemed accidental.