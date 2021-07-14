🔊 Listen to this

Berks County man sentenced

on child sex charges

WILKES-BARRE — A Berks County man was sentenced to spend between four and eight years in state prison after he admitted to having a sexually explicit conversation with someone he thought was a child.

Craig O. Larson, 50, of Barto, appeared before Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough to be sentenced on two counts of unlawful contact with minors and a count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Larson was arrested in September 2020 after police say he engaged with a sexually explicit conversation with a “15-year-old girl” online who turned out to be a Kingston detective.

Larson was told by the “girl” that she was only 15 and Larson told her that he was 49, and added that he was single and lived “in the woods.”

Larson sent photos of himself, including a shirtless photo, attempting to get photos from the girl. The conversation continued sporadically for two weeks, with Larson sending a photo of his genitals and explicit messages asking for sex.

After his arrest by Kingston Police, Larson agreed to speak without an attorney, and admitted to knowingly having a sexually explicit conversation with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

He pleaded guilty in March to the three counts.

Vough sentenced Larson to spend between four and eight years in state prison. Larson was given 294 days credit for time served.

Larson will be required to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years, and is to have no unsupervised contact with children.

Wilkes-Barre man sentenced

on child sex charge

WILKES-BARRE — A city man who pleaded guilty to a single count of corruption of minors was sentenced last week to between one and two years in prison.

Albert J. Mitchell Jr., 60, appeared before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough last week to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty in March to the single charge.

Mitchell had been accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old child and was arrested last August.

The parents and grandmother of the victim told police that Mitchell had been abusing their child. The child’s father said that he noticed Mitchell had been paying the child special attention, and would often bring the child into his lap.

When the child’s father told her that Mitchell “wasn’t her boyfriend,” the child told him that Albert would push her back-and-forth on his lap.

The child’s grandmother told investigators that the child had mentioned another incident with Mitchell that took place in Edwardsville sometime in June. They were uncertain as to when exactly the incident in Kingston took place, only that it was sometime in 2020.

A forensic interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre spoke with the child on Aug. 11. The child confirmed the two separate incidents where Mitchell pulled her onto his lap, adding that Mitchell let her play on his phone.

Kingston police contacted Mitchell on Aug. 31 and asked him to come into headquarters for questioning. He complied, and provided officers with statements saying that the child sat on his lap, and he pushed her away on both occasions. He also claimed that another child also witnessed these incidents.

Vough sentenced Mitchell to spend one to two years in the county prison, followed by five years probation. He was given 208 days credit for time served. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years, and may not have unsupervised contact with minors.

— By Patrick Kernan