PITTSTON — City police and Luzerne County detectives arrested a man on allegations he repeatedly raped a child.

Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, 43, of Broad Street, Pittston, was jailed without bail following his arraignment on multiple sex assault related offenses by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston Tuesday night.

Details of the alleged sex offenses are graphic.

Court records say the child was interviewed July 8.

Investigators in court records say Cuevas-Heredia would visit bars, strip clubs or his “mistresses,” and was often intoxicated when he sexually assaulted the child.

Cuevas-Heredia covered the child’s mouth with his hand when he assaulted her, court records say.

When investigators attempted to speak with Cuevas-Heredia when he was found at a residence in Plymouth about the allegations, he refused and was aggressive toward investigators, according to court records.

Cuevas-Heredia was charged with three counts of indecent assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and one count each of rape, rape of a child, unlawful restraint, simple assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Police said the investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about other victims are asked to call the police department’s Special Victims Unit at 570-654-2425.

Assisting in the investigation was Kingston police.