WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Victor Maisonet-Serpa, 32, on allegations he stabbed a neighbor during a parking dispute on New Alexander Street on Tuesday.

Maisonet-Serpa was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph A. Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a neighbor dispute in the 100 block of New Alexander Street just after 4 p.m.

Richard Houman told police he confronted Maisonet-Serpa for yelling at his mother about a parking spot. As they argued, Houman claimed Maisonet-Serpa punched him in the face and they ended up on the ground where he was stabbed in the back during a scuffle, the complaint says.

Police said Houman had scratches on his arms and was actively bleeding. After being taken to a hospital, police learned Houman suffered three stab wounds to his upper back.

Maisonet-Serpa told police he got into a fight with Houman and was punched in the face.

During the fight, Maisonet-Serpa admitted to using his keys to hit Houman.

After Maisonet-Serpa was advised by police he was under arrest, he claimed he did not speak English despite speaking with officers in the English language earlier, the complaint says.

While officers were awaiting an ambulance to take Maisonet-Serpa to a hospital for hand injuries, he asked officers if they wanted the knife he used.

Police obtained a small folding knife with blood on its blade that was attached to a key chain, the complaint says.