Wilkes-Barre man indicted on drug trafficking and firearm offenses

SCRANTON — A man from Wilkes-Barre was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges Tuesday.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, James Hughes, 38, allegedly possessed with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on May 12 in Wilkes-Barre. The indictment also alleges Hughes possessed a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

The case was investigated by the FBI, state police and Wilkes-Barre police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.

Burglary charges dismissed against Edwardsville man

WILKES-BARRE — Burglary related charges against an Edwardsville man accused of stealing his stepbrother’s firearm from a Newport Township residence were dismissed.

Jessey Joseph Rowles, 27, of Zerby Avenue, was charged by township police with stealing a Taurus G3 9mm firearm from a residence on Robert Street on April 28.

A district judge during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on July 7 dismissed charges of burglary, theft and person not to possess a firearm against Rowles as no victim appeared to testify.

Arson related charges dismissed

WILKES-BARRE — Charges of arson, risking a catastrophe and simple assault were dismissed against Johnny Lassiter, 34, when the victim failed to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on July 8.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Lassiter, of South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, with igniting a mattress on fire during a domestic dispute with Turell Eley inside her apartment at 53 S. Welles St. on June 10, according to court records.

Reckless burning charges dismissed

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge in Luzerne County Central Court dismissed reckless burning and other charges against Corey Daniel Boltz, 23, when the arresting officer failed to appear at a preliminary hearing July 8.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Boltz with crashing through a fence and igniting furniture on fire in a yard of a residence on East Thomas Street on June 16.

Charges of reckless burning, risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, defiant trespass and criminal trespass were dismissed against Boltz.