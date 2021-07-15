🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they allege assaulted another man with a jack handle splitting his ear in half.

Jeffrey David Steltz, 43, residing at the Wood Spring Suites hotel on Bear Creek Commons, was involved in a fight with Joshua Forrester-Westad outside the facility Tuesday night, according to court records.

During the fight, Steltz allegedly used the jack handle to strike Forrester-Westad whose left ear was split in half and suffered a laceration to his head.

Steltz told police Forrester-Westad had been harassing him for weeks. About two to three weeks ago, Steltz claimed Forrester-Westad slapped him in the face for no reason.

Prior to the fight Tuesday, Steltz claimed he left the hotel to go to work and Forrester-Westad pulled up next to him at a traffic signal and yelled. Steltz drove away and after work, returned to the hotel where Forrester-Westad was sitting inside a vehicle.

Steltz admitted to police, court records say, he had a metal jack handle when he approached Forrester-Westad intending to ask him why he has been harassing him.

Steltz claimed Forrester-Westad began punching him and in return, he struck Forrester-Westad with the jack handle, court records say.

Police in court records say Steltz began walking away when he reported Forrester-Westad threw a carpenter’s square that struck his girlfriend. Steltz returned to Forrester-Westad who armed himself with a “stick like object” he used to strike Steltz two or three times, according to court records.

Steltz alleged he struck Forrester-Westad with the object he was holding.

Steltz was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph A. Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.