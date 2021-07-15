🔊 Listen to this

FAIRVIEW TWP. — A man from Dorrance Township had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit after he crashed nearly head-on with another vehicle that seriously injured a couple on Christmas Eve, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Stanley W. Pawlowski Jr., 55, of Alberdeen Road, is facing aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI related charges in connection to the crash in the area of 69 N. Mountain Blvd. (Route 309), court records say.

Township police allege Pawlowski was driving south on North Mountain Boulevard when he drove into oncoming traffic striking a 2017 Ford Escape, driven by Charles Burke and occupied by his wife, Geraldine.

Police in court records say Charles Burke and his wife suffered serious injuries and both spent several months in a hospital.

Pawlowski suffered near fatal injuries but survived, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pawlowski was found by police lying outside his wrecked 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck being evaluated by emergency medical technicians. He had an odor of an intoxicating beverage and an officer observed several full and empty beer cans inside and outside Pawlowski’s truck.

Two days after the crash, police interviewed Pawlowski at a hospital.

Pawlowski told police he was on his way home from his brother’s residence where he consumed six beers. He claimed he did not remember the crash, the complaint says.

A state police accident reconstruction that analyzed data from the two vehicles revealed Pawlowski was traveling at about 52 mph and did not apply the truck’s brakes until one second before the collision. Burke was traveling at about 17 mph and attempted to swerve while applying his brakes prior to the crash, the complaint says.

Police served a search warrant for Pawlowski’s blood that showed an alcohol level of .11 to .12 percent about one hour after the crash.

An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a BAC level of .08 percent.

Pawlowski was charged with two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, two counts of accidents involving injury, two counts of DUI, and one count each of driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to keep in lane of travel. The charges were filed with District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township.

Court records say Pawlowski was sentenced to two months in jail and one-year probation on April 27, 2018, on DUI and child endangerment charges stemming from a traffic stop by Fairview Township police on Aug. 30, 2017.