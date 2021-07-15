🔊 Listen to this

We introduced you last week to William Stiefel, of Mountain Top, who was randomly selected as the seventh weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program.

Stiefel is a Times Leader subscriber, and as a subscriber was automatically entered into the TL Cares contest. Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program. However, Stiefel said he also enters into the contest daily, earning him extra chances to win.

According to Stiefel, his favorite part of the paper is the sports section.

“I’m a Giants fan and a Yankees fan, so I get what I can, but I read the whole thing from one end to the other,” he said.

He selected the Children’s Service Center to receive $1,000 from the Times Leader Media Group. According to its website, “services are designed to meet the individual needs of children, adolescents and their families. Children’s Service Center’s assessment, crisis and referral services are staffed 24/7 by psychiatric professionals for initial assessment and referral.”

Stiefel said he believes in the work the organization does.

“They do a lot of work with kids that have some mental needs, health needs,” he said, before adding, “and my wife works there.”

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

When informed he had won on Friday afternoon, Stiefel said he planned to use his winnings to fund a vacation for his and his wife’s 42nd wedding anniversary.